Wisconsin's GOP-led legislature sues to block Gov. Evers' stay-at-home order

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Republican state lawmakers in Wisconsin are suing to block Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from enforcing a stay-at-home order through May.
