Trump: Kim Jong Un's health unclear, but 'I wish him well'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Trump on Tuesday wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un well during the White House's coronavirus press briefing after being asked about the dictator's reportedly deteriorating health.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Who Would Succeed Kim Jong Un If North Korea’s Leader Is Too Ill or Dies After Heart Procedure?

Who Would Succeed Kim Jong Un If North Korea’s Leader Is Too Ill or Dies After Heart Procedure? 00:55

 With varying reports on Kim Jong Un’s health, who would succeed him? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a few of the options.

