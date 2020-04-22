Global  

Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Trump said Wednesday that he's instructed the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats harassing American ships, in the wake of a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf. 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships

Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships 00:33

 President Trump tweeted about Iran.

