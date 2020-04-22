NETTIE ❤️’s POTUS45! Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Rparkerscience: Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships https://t.co/osQwr2AmRl 4 seconds ago

P. O⭐⭐⭐ RT @GreyBeard_Biker: #BOOM ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has our back. ~ Grey Beard Biker - Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian g… 9 seconds ago

Paulie & Clover RT @1SikKat: Finally a President Who Has A Pair of B☆LLS!! https://t.co/9zQXpWc8HB 12 seconds ago

Sandra 🙏 Ephesians 6:10-18 RT @TruthHammer888: “Learn the comms” Major shift in Rules of Engagement. See the similarity to immigration policy shift? When do you turtl… 21 seconds ago

HR5404 Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships https://t.co/C1ChBvKePE #FoxNews 27 seconds ago

Guess Who 56 Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships https://t.co/b7y5nT7etw 29 seconds ago

Chuck Anway RT @MrDiddy85: President Trump says he's instructed Navy to 'destroy' any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships https://t.co/yFJ91FcRVq 41 seconds ago