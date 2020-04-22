Global  

NYC to host Macy's annual Fourth of July fireworks despite coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city is working with Macy’s to ensure that the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebrations take place in a “safe but smart” way this year amid the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
 The show will go on. That's the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said New York City's annual, iconic Fourth of July celebration will go forward with fireworks. Katie Johnston reports.

