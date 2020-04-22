Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Federal Doctor Says He Was Removed For Resisting Unproven Coronavirus Treatments

Federal Doctor Says He Was Removed For Resisting Unproven Coronavirus Treatments

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Dr. Richard Bright says he was removed from his post because of his "insistence" that the government spend funds on "safe and scientifically vetted solutions" to address the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Torrance Doctor Recovers From Coronavirus, Credits Z-Pack/Zinc/Hydroxychloroquine Treatments

Torrance Doctor Recovers From Coronavirus, Credits Z-Pack/Zinc/Hydroxychloroquine Treatments 02:31

 Dr. Shahinaz Soliman has been a Torrance family physician for 22 years. But in early March, she became a coronavirus patient.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.