Michigan governor blasts U.S. Senate leader over state bankruptcy comments

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday blasted U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for his comments suggesting bankruptcy would be a better route for some states rather than federal aid, as money is doled out to help buffer an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



