Michigan governor blasts U.S. Senate leader over state bankruptcy comments

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday blasted U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for his comments suggesting bankruptcy would be a better route for some states rather than federal aid, as money is doled out to help buffer an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Rep. King Blasts McConnell’s Push To Bankrupt NY, NJ As ‘Shameful, Indefensible’

Rep. King Blasts McConnell’s Push To Bankrupt NY, NJ As ‘Shameful, Indefensible’ 00:34

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he would rather let state governments declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic than receive more federal funding, prompting Long Island GOP Rep. Peter King to call him the “Marie Antoinette of the Senate.” Katie Johnston reports.

