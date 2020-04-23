Global  

Cuomo slams McConnell's state bankruptcy push: 'One of the really dumb ideas of all time'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday hammered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion for states to declare bankruptcy amid the fiscal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.” 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NY Gov. Cuomo slams McConnell's 'ugly' bankruptcy proposal

NY Gov. Cuomo slams McConnell's 'ugly' bankruptcy proposal 03:30

