Cuomo slams McConnell's state bankruptcy push: 'One of the really dumb ideas of all time' Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday hammered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion for states to declare bankruptcy amid the fiscal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.” 👓 View full article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that states could file for bankruptcy "one of the really dumb ideas of all time."

