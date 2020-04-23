Global  

New York's Cuomo to McConnell on state bankruptcy: Watch the market tank

New York's Cuomo to McConnell on state bankruptcy: Watch the market tank

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday derided Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that states whose finances are depleted by the coronavirus epidemic could declare bankruptcy as a "really dumb" idea and warned that financial markets would tank if that were allowed to happen.
