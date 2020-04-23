Global  

Immigration hawks underwhelmed by executive order, call for Trump to 'do better'

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Even as President Trump faces blistering criticism from Democrats for his executive order restricting immigration into the U.S., he is also encountering significant pushback from immigration hawks -- who argue the order falls short of the moratorium they were expecting, and are demanding Trump “do better.”
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S.

Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. 01:29

 U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will issue an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration into the country. Gloria Tso reports.

