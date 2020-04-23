Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers

Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, an academic and longtime economic aide to Democratic presidents, is among the people now advising Joe Biden's presidential campaign, according to two people familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryAlanRoush

SpaceDog1701 RT @jilevin: Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/DFX1Vx8K35 2 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/YIWpZypwBK https://t.co/qr3gQqM4k5 2 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/DFX1Vx8K35 24 minutes ago

ReutersPolitics

Reuters Politics Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/YIWpZypwBK https://t.co/qr3gQqM4k5 27 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Biden campaign’s outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/c5QVBb5Oog https://t.co/IUN6Nix1gQ 1 hour ago

MimiTexasAngel

Boomer Advice No Joe ~ Cannabis is Food that Heals Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/uEiovwBdH0 via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers https://t.co/yzzxUnMdJJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.