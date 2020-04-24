Global  

Trump: 'I don’t agree' with Fauci over US testing capabilities to curb coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday said he disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci's earlier statement that the United States is “not in a situation where we can say we are exactly where we want to be with regard to testing” for the coronavirus as portions of the country slowly begin to relax lockdown measures. 
