Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers

Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Protesters gathered outside the home of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday -- the same day reports emerged that she plans to extend the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order by two weeks until May 15.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer to extend stay-home order Friday

Gov. Whitmer to extend stay-home order Friday 02:05

 Gov. Whitmer to extend stay-home order Friday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyWeiss11

Rambo W Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/UJsBVWPlAI 5 seconds ago

RudyPHS16

Sean Rutherford RT @mitchellvii: TROUBLE IN MICHIGAN! - Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t… 9 seconds ago

SarahKrawczyk

Swiatek RT @MoooPapa: Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/2lXS8Ck9TF #FoxNews 14 seconds ago

Patriot05217869

Patriot RT @WakeUpCanada1: Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/3R2nXJ7YmI 16 seconds ago

SpaceWeasel

The Real SpaceWeasel Recall her! Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/goylMNXb52 36 seconds ago

Theresa90842128

Patriot2 RT @mike214548: Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/6rL8jDzCm3 1 minute ago

vanas_sr

The Old Guy Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers https://t.co/5al6jEjfP8 1 minute ago

SharonK32186311

Sharon RT @pittman_george: MI Legislature scheduled special session Friday: goal creating oversight committee to review Whitmer’s CV orders possib… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.