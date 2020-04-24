Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene

Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, while making some revisions to the policy -- even as the state’s legislature has scheduled a special session to launch a committee to review her actions in response to the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer expected to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others

Gov. Whitmer expected to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others 01:55

 During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she expects there will be a short-term extension to the current stay-at-home order in place.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AZKAYTE

AZKayte RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @GovWhitmer Eyeing Democrat @VP seat.. Michigan Gov. Extends Modified Stay-at-Home Order Into May, as Lawmakers… 7 minutes ago

RunG19Patriot

Give,BUT,TAKE RT @Believe200866: Republican-cntrl'd legislature sched spec session l8r Fri 2 create oversight committee & will review the orders & may ev… 10 minutes ago

elividal471

Elizabeth Vidal Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene https://t.co/6S4iOO0dAf #FoxNews 13 minutes ago

CwiokLoraine

Loraine Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene https://t.co/gBwYE1zLu2 24 minutes ago

zyhra

Gigi RT @K_Shelleen: Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene https://t.co/azCl06LyHn 28 minutes ago

LoyaltyTrump

Trump/Pence Loyalty 😎🇺🇸🚂🚂🚂 She Needs To Get More Botox Injections To Hopefully Prevent Her From Opening Her Mouth!Michigan Gov. Whitmer extend… https://t.co/YhXfqUEiQR 33 minutes ago

MamaInfosaurus

Mama Infosaurus Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene. #RecallGovWhitmer https://t.co/RWkXKqEPFL 35 minutes ago

Moncrief102

Deplorable. Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene https://t.co/YjuqjN5w4O… https://t.co/dLZAxC0UQD 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.