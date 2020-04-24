Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, while making some revisions to the policy -- even as the state’s legislature has scheduled a special session to launch a committee to review her actions in response to the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published 17 hours ago Gov. Whitmer expected to extend parts of stay-at-home order while likely easing others 01:55 During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she expects there will be a short-term extension to the current stay-at-home order in place.