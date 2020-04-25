Global  

Clip surfaces of Biden accuser Tara Reade's mother phoning into 'Larry King Live' in 1993 alluding to claim

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
A resurfaced clip on "Larry King Live" in 1993 appears to show the mother of Tara Reade -- who has accused Joe Biden of past sexual assault while in the Senate -- alluding to “problems” her daughter faced while working as a staffer for the then-Delaware senator.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement

Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement 00:35

 Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former senate staffer Tara Reade. The allegations are not getting much play in the mainstream media or on social media. In fact, according to Politico, the allegations have divided the #MeToo movement. Some Biden supporters, who profess "believe all...

