Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Federal coronavirus funds for Seattle may support rent assistance, senior meals, small-business grants

Federal coronavirus funds for Seattle may support rent assistance, senior meals, small-business grants

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Mayor Jenny Durkan has sent legislation to the City Council to accept and allocate $14 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress, she said Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: USC Defends Acceptance Of $20 Million In Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds Amid Backlash

USC Defends Acceptance Of $20 Million In Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds Amid Backlash 02:17

 Despite backlash, the University of Southern California is defending its acceptance of $20 million in emergency grants through federal coronavirus relief funds. While it isn't the only prestigious university to receive federal funding — others include Harvard and Yale — many gave the money back...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBeekman

Daniel Beekman Remember those meal-delivery programs that community members built to help Seattle-area seniors stuck at home?… https://t.co/yLyaQLA6UD 2 minutes ago

erwinroots

Jim Seattle Opera receives $2.3 million in federal coronavirus-aid funds, allowing it to rehire 180 workers… https://t.co/pvwvrsBQGB 27 minutes ago

nangngzruk

Naŋŋzruk RT @cmkshama: Seattle Times Editorial Board peddles austerity for workers & renters. Shills for the obscenely rich - 3 op-eds against Amaz… 48 minutes ago

AaronBurkhalter

Aaron Burkhalter He/Him/His RT @ericacbarnett: Does this mean they'll return that $5,000 microgrant that was intended for small online, ethnic, and community media or… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.