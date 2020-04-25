Federal coronavirus funds for Seattle may support rent assistance, senior meals, small-business grants

Mayor Jenny Durkan has sent legislation to the City Council to accept and allocate $14 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress, she said Friday. 👓 View full article



