Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant comments

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant commentsPresident Donald Trump has "unfollowed" British journalist Piers Morgan after a public spat over Trump's idea that injecting disinfectant could kill the coronavirus.Morgan, a former winner of Trump's TV celebrity show The Apprentice,...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment 00:32

 US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

Tweets about this

Kiwi_CGFX

Kiwi_CGFX Reads - Sub-intelligent asshole unfollows asshole on Twitter after asshole points out how very sub-intelligent, sub… https://t.co/k5QIkM8dzM 17 seconds ago

GerhardLuckhoff

Gerhard Lückhoff RT @DarrenPlymouth: Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after Good Morning Britain host slammed ‘batshit' coronavirus cure theor… 1 minute ago

Frankhaviland

Frank Haviland 🇬🇧 Him and half of Britain! Gotta love big Don. https://t.co/y6u3ULYq5m 1 minute ago

cooktreeton

Charles Cook-Treeton This could be the first embleachment in presidential history. https://t.co/flLNYAWNHK 2 minutes ago

MyVideosToWatch

Films4You RT @DailyMailUK: Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter https://t.co/WlRAPXD06r 2 minutes ago

Robbo1992x

Rob Spear Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after the presenter blasted his 'batsh*t crazy' approach to coronavi… https://t.co/1PK7hmrz0w 2 minutes ago

MarkCarroll20

Mark Carroll RT @Stop_The_EU: Donald Trump has today unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his "bats***" corona… 3 minutes ago

Carolin53273492

Caroline King Grudginghousehubby commented on MailOnline: Piers..He has unfollowed you because you are an attention seeking N.O.B https://t.co/Exg5f1lNH6 4 minutes ago

