Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant comments

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kiwi_CGFX Reads - Sub-intelligent asshole unfollows asshole on Twitter after asshole points out how very sub-intelligent, sub… https://t.co/k5QIkM8dzM 17 seconds ago Gerhard Lückhoff RT @DarrenPlymouth: Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after Good Morning Britain host slammed ‘batshit' coronavirus cure theor… 1 minute ago Frank Haviland 🇬🇧 Him and half of Britain! Gotta love big Don. https://t.co/y6u3ULYq5m 1 minute ago Charles Cook-Treeton This could be the first embleachment in presidential history. https://t.co/flLNYAWNHK 2 minutes ago Films4You RT @DailyMailUK: Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter https://t.co/WlRAPXD06r 2 minutes ago Rob Spear Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after the presenter blasted his 'batsh*t crazy' approach to coronavi… https://t.co/1PK7hmrz0w 2 minutes ago Mark Carroll RT @Stop_The_EU: Donald Trump has today unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his "bats***" corona… 3 minutes ago Caroline King Grudginghousehubby commented on MailOnline: Piers..He has unfollowed you because you are an attention seeking N.O.B https://t.co/Exg5f1lNH6 4 minutes ago