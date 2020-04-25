Global  

Glenn Greenwald: Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade ‘isn’t going away’

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald on Saturday said that Tara Reade, who made an allegation of sexual assault against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, ‘isn’t going away’ -- after video emerged that appears to show Reade’s mother referring to the alleged assault in 1993.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement

Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement 00:35

 Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former senate staffer Tara Reade. The allegations are not getting much play in the mainstream media or on social media. In fact, according to Politico, the allegations have divided the #MeToo movement. Some Biden supporters, who profess "believe all...

