Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal

White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
New reports indicate that the White House is considering removing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, with White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx among those being considered as a potential successor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal – Fox News https://t.co/B2mSwwdl7z 4 minutes ago

Norfolk_NC

Norfolk NewsChannel Norfolk News White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal - Fox News… https://t.co/rZFGTGkXfu 5 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal… https://t.co/PtxSnE4Mun 5 minutes ago

liam77305

Liam files Report White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal https://t.co/709twMQTTQ 9 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar’s possible removal | Fox News https://t.co/4qgZgZLa7O 11 minutes ago

APZNEWS

APZNEWS White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar’s possible removal https://t.co/p5gJg1KzA8 https://t.co/5IqlNOhb24 16 minutes ago

JoJo4Fitness3

Joseph Ball White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar's possible removal https://t.co/WPc9mBSatr 17 minutes ago

Theamericanpos3

Theamericanpost White House pushes back on reports of HHS Secretary Azar’s possible removal https://t.co/RwhpErtpC0 https://t.co/PdLD5MMAGb 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.