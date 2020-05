Jax @realDonaldTrump @CNN Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by summer, calls Trump a "witch doctor" 14 hours ago Orpheo Cruz Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by summer, calls Trump a "witch doctor" https://t.co/e1uNglbVaA 23 hours ago Abdullah Jamil RT @CBSNews: Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by summer https://t.co/zefgRGt06m https://t.co/aKdpSg6KNg 2 days ago Tester Smith Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound soon https://t.co/A3VqVK7wUl 2 days ago Mel Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by fall, c... https://t.co/2O71NwiJ11 via @YouTube 2 days ago Denny Keller RT @antmousie: Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by summer, calls Trump a "witch doctor" https://t.co/YytS3WC5J6 3 days ago antmousie Billionaire Barry Diller says "no chance" of economic rebound by summer, calls Trump a "witch doctor" https://t.co/YytS3WC5J6 3 days ago Shelley RT @FaceTheNation: ICYMI: Billionaire Barry Diller of $IAC and @ExpediaGroup told @margbrennan Sunday that the Trump Administration has not… 3 days ago