Tom Cotton suggests Chinese students shouldn't be allowed to study sciences in the US

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that it was a "scandal" that the United States has trained some Chinese nationals to "go back to China to compete for our jobs, to take our business, and ultimately to steal our property and design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people."
