Timeline shows media, Dems' different approach to Tara Reade accusation after Kavanaugh free-for-all

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
When Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, prominent Democrats and media organizations rushed to demand answers. In the weeks after Tara Reade has publicly charged that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, however, those same politicians and outlets are now either silent or equivocal. 
 Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by a former staffer, Tara Reade. Analysts and #MeToo advocates think Reade's allegations have been mostly ignored by the media. Should the mainstream media present the allegations to the voters? Several journalists outside the mainstream media say "yes."...

