Trump: HHS Secretary Azar 'doing an excellent job,' reports he'll be 'fired' false

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
President Trump refuted speculation that he intended to remove Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar from his post, instead tweeting Sunday evening, "Alex is doing an excellent job!"
 Reuters reports Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is secure in his job. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Azar, saying he was doing an “excellent job.” On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the Trump...

