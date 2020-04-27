Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly woman succumbs to virus, raising toll to 19

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Another elderly person has lost their life to Covid-19 in New Zealand, lifting the country's toll to 19. The woman was in her 90s and had been a resident of St Margaret's Rest Home in Auckland - she is the third person in that cluster...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 104-year-old woman sews masks for community

104-year-old woman sews masks for community 00:25

 This 104-year-old woman spends her time making masks for her community impacted by COVID-19. She lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

