Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly woman succumbs to virus, raising toll to 19

Another elderly person has lost their life to Covid-19 in New Zealand, lifting the country's toll to 19. The woman was in her 90s and had been a resident of St Margaret's Rest Home in Auckland - she is the third person in that cluster...

