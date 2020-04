Voting Rights For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Felons At Stake In Florida Trial Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The trial comes after Florida voters in 2018 overwhelmingly approved an amendment to restore voting rights to most people with felony convictions. Then state lawmakers tried to scale the law back. 👓 View full article

