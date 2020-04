Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

House speaker Nanct Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate for president. "Today, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary President. He knows how to get the job done," Pelosi said in a video statement Sunday. She described the former vice president as "a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the 👓 View full article

You Might Like

