Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern and National's Simon Bridges face off as Parliament returns

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern and National's Simon Bridges face off as Parliament returnsPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Simon Bridges have faced off at Parliament for the first time in five weeks, Bridges questioning Ardern about the plight of workers and small businesses, and what the Government...
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures [Video]

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that lockdown measures in the country are set to ease from midnight local time on Tuesday.

Illinois National Guard Unit Returns From Combat In Afghanistan [Video]

Illinois National Guard Unit Returns From Combat In Afghanistan

The National Guard unit had to quarantine in Texas before returning home.

Covid 19 coronavirus: National leader Simon Bridges to front to press before Question Time

Covid 19 coronavirus: National leader Simon Bridges to front to press before Question TimeNational Party leader Simon Bridges will speak to media this afternoon before he questions the Prime Minister in the House for the first time in a month. Bridges...
Covid-19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield to provide Covid-19 update

Covid-19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield to provide Covid-19 updatePrime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to provide more details on the Government's $50 million media support package when she addresses reporters this...
