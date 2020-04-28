Hoyer reverses course, says House will not return next week after consulting with Capitol physician

Global  

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that the House will not return to Capitol Hill next week as originally planned, amid lingering concerns about the number of coronavirus cases in the capital region. 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back 00:37

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats after Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the U.S. House will not return to Washington next week as planned citing health concerns amid a still-rising number of coronavirus cases in the nation's capital.

