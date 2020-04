You Might Like

Tweets about this wrichardk RT @zillyjunkie: Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he will vote Democrat in 2020 presidential race https://t.co/CWIuc2OZbL 9 seconds ago Joe Flintosh Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he will vote Democrat in 2020 presidential race https://t.co/yksYAAYhYX And.....so what? 1 minute ago ⚔️DAVE LEONE❌(IFB Patriots)🔥 RT @alexa_baxter: Did he think all 65,000,000 ⁦@POTUS⁩ supporters didn’t know 😂😂Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he will vote Democrat in 20… 5 minutes ago Charlie G RT @Joe7993: American traitor Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he will vote Democrat in 2020 presidential race https://t.co/t9LxDDLdY2 5 minutes ago T. Ace Lo WTH is wrong with you?! Oh I get it, getting paid huh?! Idiot! Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he wi… https://t.co/pABufScg7I 6 minutes ago Jeff A 🇺🇸🇸🇪 @JeffFlake Another Flake Out. Who cares how you vote you traitor. You much rather support hateful, treasonous, cor… https://t.co/rPQ7g7XFU1 6 minutes ago BRMaga He's about as dumb as biden. What a flakey pos Ex-GOP Sen. Jeff Flake suggests he will vote Democrat in 2020 presid… https://t.co/kGLgjkVL60 7 minutes ago David williams @JeffFlake No suprise here Flake..you always were an undercover DemocRAT to me..!! Now you're behind candidate slee… https://t.co/yc2Vt9l9cN 12 minutes ago