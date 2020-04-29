Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > U2's Bono personally gave Jacinda Ardern tickets to his Auckland show last year

U2's Bono personally gave Jacinda Ardern tickets to his Auckland show last year

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
U2's Bono personally gave Jacinda Ardern tickets to his Auckland show last yearPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern was personally gifted U2 concert tickets by the band's front man Bono. She was also given a lifetime subscription to Time magazine after appearing on the publication's 100 most influential people list...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The 18-year-old climate activist planning to take on Jacinda Ardern [Video]

The 18-year-old climate activist planning to take on Jacinda Ardern

The growing climate concerns surrounding Earth Day are mirrored in a call for an “environmental revolution” by an 18-year-old activist looking to take on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
NZ 'changed' after Christchurch, says Ardern [Video]

NZ 'changed' after Christchurch, says Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday (March 13) that her country had fundamentally changed after the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdown lawsuit fails: Legal action against Jacinda Ardern dismissed

Lockdown lawsuit fails: Legal action against Jacinda Ardern dismissedA man who sued Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arguing he had been unlawfully detained by the lockdown has had his application declined.Two applicants recently...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this