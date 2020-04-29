U2's Bono personally gave Jacinda Ardern tickets to his Auckland show last year



Recent related videos from verified sources The 18-year-old climate activist planning to take on Jacinda Ardern



The growing climate concerns surrounding Earth Day are mirrored in a call for an “environmental revolution” by an 18-year-old activist looking to take on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago NZ 'changed' after Christchurch, says Ardern



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday (March 13) that her country had fundamentally changed after the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch last year. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:38 Published on March 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Lockdown lawsuit fails: Legal action against Jacinda Ardern dismissed A man who sued Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arguing he had been unlawfully detained by the lockdown has had his application declined.Two applicants recently...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this