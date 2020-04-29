Trump says White House 'fading out' social distancing guidelines set to expire this week

Global  

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
President Trump on Wednesday said the administration will be “fading out” the federal social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus that are slated to expire Thursday.
 The White House suspended daily coronavirus task force briefings but will resume later in the week. According to Reuters, they are shifting the focus to reopening the economy. The pause comes after President Donald Trump wondered whether injecting disinfectants can treat COVID-19. After those...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The shuttering of the U.S. economy due to the coronavirus pandemic is a shock of historic proportions that likely will push the national unemployment rate to 16% or higher this..

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives..

The current coronavirus guidelines that were set to expire Thursday will not be extended as more governors begin steps to reopen their economies.
COVID-19 Outbreak: Donald Trump says testing 'not a problem,' but doubts persist

The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America's coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump...
