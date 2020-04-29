Former Neighbor Corroborates Tara Reade's Account Of Sexual Assault By Joe Biden
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Tara Reade accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of a sexual assault that took place in 1993. NPR has now spoken to a former neighbor of Reade's who corroborates Reade's account on record.
Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.
Biden's campaign has denied the accusations.
On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden.
"I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to...