Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Former Neighbor Corroborates Tara Reade's Account Of Sexual Assault By Joe Biden

Former Neighbor Corroborates Tara Reade's Account Of Sexual Assault By Joe Biden

NPR Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Tara Reade accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of a sexual assault that took place in 1993. NPR has now spoken to a former neighbor of Reade's who corroborates Reade's account on record.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Abrams Stands By Biden

Abrams Stands By Biden 00:34

 Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Biden's campaign has denied the accusations. On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden. "I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh [Video]

How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh

Joe Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting a former staffer in 1993, Tara Reade. The allegations come as Biden is securing the Democratic nomination for President. Three years ago The #MeToo..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade [Video]

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tara Reade responds after DC police say her sexual assault complaint against Biden is 'inactive'

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Fox News on Wednesday that Tara Reade's sexual assault complaint against Joe Biden is now "an...
FOXNews.com

Tara Reade: What are the sex attack allegations against Joe Biden?

A former aide to the presidential candidate finds support for her sexual assault claim against him.
BBC News


Tweets about this