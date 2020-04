⭐⭐⭐JJ RT @EyesOnQ: FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn 'to get him to lie' and 'get him fired,' handwritten notes show https://t.co/mZgCIy2r… 15 seconds ago Jpm RT @IngrahamAngle: Where are the true liberals out there? They should be apoplectic about law enforcement setting up innocent Americans: "F… 18 seconds ago TruthArbiter RT @MichaelDadiego: FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn 'to get him to lie' and 'get him fired,' handwritten notes show‼️ THIS IS JUST… 25 seconds ago TC maximus Oliver RT @CoreyGoode: NO WAY to treat a Patriot! @GenFlynn WE pray you get your life back! CG: FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn 'to get h… 2 minutes ago Billy Long RT @Breaking911: EXPLOSIVE: New internal FBI documents unsealed Wednesday show that FBI officials discussed their motivations for interview… 4 minutes ago BLOG-ORATOR RT @Rickster_75: FBI documents unsealed Wednesday show that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Michael Flynn… 6 minutes ago BLOG-ORATOR RT @BundyGP: What we are already fully aware of! Deep State Corruption 101 against Trump and his administration. General Flynn must be exon… 6 minutes ago Trump2020💯♥️🇺🇸 RT @JackyVegas1: Possibly the most repugnant miscarriage of justice in FBI history ?!? FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn 'to get hi… 6 minutes ago