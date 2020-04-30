Senate Intel to hold confirmation hearing for DNI nominee John Ratcliffe next week
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing next week for President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe, Fox News has learned.
House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after announcing the House would reconvene in D.C. next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the decision has been reversed. There are reportedly a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Washington Metropolitan Area. House...
Amid the coronavirus crisis, many ad buyers, deeming the news too negative to appear next to, are adding virus-related keywords to brand safety tools that let them automatically filter the hottest news..
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel is considering Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe’s nomination for director of national intelligence, holding the in-person hearing... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com