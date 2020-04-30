Global  

Senate Intel to hold confirmation hearing for DNI nominee John Ratcliffe next week

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing next week for President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe, Fox News has learned.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week

House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week 01:14

 House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after announcing the House would reconvene in D.C. next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the decision has been reversed. There are reportedly a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Washington Metropolitan Area. House...

