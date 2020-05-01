Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Embattled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan's state of emergency and disaster declaration through May 28, hours before it was set to expire and after hundreds of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered in the state capitol building to voice their displeasure with the Democratic governor.
The showdown between Governor Whitmer and the state's Republican controlled legislature has taken another step forward as the governor has signed new Executive Orders declaring a new state of emergency..
Hundreds of protesters, some armed, gathered at Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday objecting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an appeal..