Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP

Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP

FOXNews.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Embattled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan's state of emergency and disaster declaration through May 28, hours before it was set to expire and after hundreds of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered in the state capitol building to voice their displeasure with the Democratic governor. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency as armed protestors enter capitol

Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency as armed protestors enter capitol 02:12

 Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency as armed protestors enter capitol

Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor extends state of emergency after legislature refused 28 more days [Video]

Governor extends state of emergency after legislature refused 28 more days

The showdown between Governor Whitmer and the state's Republican controlled legislature has taken another step forward as the governor has signed new Executive Orders declaring a new state of emergency..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:05Published
Armed protesters in Michigan decry lockdown extension [Video]

Armed protesters in Michigan decry lockdown extension

Hundreds of protesters, some armed, gathered at Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday objecting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an appeal..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends modified stay-at-home order into May, as lawmakers intervene

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, while making some revisions to the policy -- even as the state’s...
FOXNews.com

Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other Guidelines

Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other GuidelinesWatch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, while also relaxing restrictions for some...
Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsJapan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeddWest

JeddWest RT @JeddWest: Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP https://t.co/LwhgC… 22 seconds ago

JeddWest

JeddWest Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP… https://t.co/5AGFVjb5pc 45 seconds ago

SpaceWeasel

The Real SpaceWeasel Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP https://t.co/gL0ZS7Otla 2 minutes ago

PhotoBinh

NGUYEN Thanh-Binh 'We remain in a state of emergency. That is a fact': Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency a… https://t.co/56MPGO2kd2 2 minutes ago

M_Wayne_Brown

M.W. Brown (ม.ว. บราวน์) RT @jilevin: Michigan governor extends state of emergency amid protests https://t.co/lAogS54s6F 6 minutes ago

SalveReginaUSA

Salve Reginald RT @ezridersos: Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP https://t.co/Yh… 7 minutes ago

Suluclac

Anna 🇺🇸🇮🇱 —> Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency declaration another month, takes swipe at GOP https://t.co/yiZlK5Rnxb 7 minutes ago

dartgunintel

Total News junkie running bull grin and bear it RT @carrieksada: This***has thrown down the gauntlet, Michigan Patriots. Fight like***and do not give in. #FreeMichigan 🇺🇸 Michig… 9 minutes ago