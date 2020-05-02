Kim Jong Un reappears in public after weeks of speculation, North Korean media reports

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After weeks of speculation around Kim Jong Un's heath, North Korean state-run media says the elusive leader has resurfaced. Newly released photos show the 36-year-old dictator opening a fertilizer factory north of the capital. Kim's notable absence from the country's biggest celebration earlier in April fueled rumors that the leader could be seriously ill, even dead. Ramy Inocencio breaks down the latest accounts of the hermit kingdom.


