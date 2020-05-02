Global  

Kim Jong Un reappears in public after weeks of speculation, North Korean media reports

CBS News Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
After weeks of speculation around Kim Jong Un's heath, North Korean state-run media says the elusive leader has resurfaced. Newly released photos show the 36-year-old dictator opening a fertilizer factory north of the capital. Kim's notable absence from the country's biggest celebration earlier in April fueled rumors that the leader could be seriously ill, even dead. Ramy Inocencio breaks down the latest accounts of the hermit kingdom.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance amid speculation about his health

Kim Jong Un makes public appearance amid speculation about his health 00:51

 Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health. The North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon. It was Mr Kim's first public appearance since April 11.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health. North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
State media report Kim attended the completion of a fertiliser plant after weeks of speculation over his health.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:08Published

