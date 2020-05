Chris Cuomo has got the moves! The 49-year-old CNN presenter and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo appears in a cute TikTok alongside his 17-year-old...

Andrew Cuomo Approves Of This Oscar Winner Playing Him in Potential Pandemic Movie! Andrew Cuomo is talking about possible pandemic movie – and reveals which Oscar winner he would want to play him. The 62-year-old New York governor made a...

Just Jared 20 hours ago Also reported by • E! Online