Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims

New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims

FOXNews.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The New York Times on Saturday called for the Democratic National Committee to investigate the sexual assault claims against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden -- a day after he denied the allegations for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade 00:41

 Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Streets Around Brooklyn's Prospect Park Shut Down For People To Enjoy Outdoor Space [Video]

Streets Around Brooklyn's Prospect Park Shut Down For People To Enjoy Outdoor Space

Just in time for a nice weekend weather forecast, there will seven miles of open road in and around city parks for folks to enjoy it. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Former Vice President Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is denying allegations of sexual assault. The allegations stem from 1993 when a former Senate aide made the accusation; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Times Says Its Probe Didn’t Absolve Biden Of Sexual Assault Claims

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign says the sexual assault claim against him was disproven by a New York Times probe. Originally criticized for going...
Eurasia Review

Implications Of Biden's Response To Sexual Assault Allegations For His Campaign

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with David Brooks of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker about the response of presidential candidate Joe Biden...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarlaOd49588480

Carla Odom RT @annvandersteel: Oh boy...if this is any indication of things to come...I’d say #creepyjoe doesn’t make it to the election or even the c… 1 second ago

robertglock7

robert glock New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims https://t.co/3SmHU68NGb 9 seconds ago

Rrobinsong66

MAGAOllieOxenFree New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims https://t.co/9liDBnrrSx #FoxNews Too li… https://t.co/j3MjZtZybR 14 seconds ago

GlowsInMyHeart

3 MJ 🇺🇸 RT @Rparkerscience: New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims https://t.co/PDT8Q5BQh3 30 seconds ago

RomanGH1840

Roman RT @tex_suzie: To***with a DNC 'investigation.' We all know what that would turn up. I call for a FBI investigation. Same treatment Kava… 38 seconds ago

RetUSCG2010

TheBlueLineForLiberty New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims 😂😂 ⁦@DNC⁩ investigate ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ 😂😂… https://t.co/uKRbLQudx5 54 seconds ago

all4alittlefarm

All4alittlefarm⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @gal_deplorable: New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims https://t.co/bCvqS2U1zB 1 minute ago

ElizabethJo81

Conservative Hippie ⭐ Libby Jo RT @QStormisuponus: New York Times calls for DNC investigation into Biden sexual assault claims https://t.co/xZoonHgmdD 1 minute ago