Leaked ‘Five Eyes’ dossier on alleged Chinese coronavirus coverup consistent with US findings, officials say
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () A research dossier compiled by the so-called “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, that reportedly concludes China intentionally hid or destroyed evidence of the coronavirus pandemic, is consistent with U.S. findings about the origins of the outbreak so far, senior U.S. officials told Fox News on Saturday.
Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but has this been achieved? The tests are; does NHS has the capacity to provide critical care right...
One in four Americans feels they'll be out of money by May 31 if the COVID-19 isolation continues unchanged, as revealed in a new poll.Even with the federal government sending out stimulus checks, four..