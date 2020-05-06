Global  

Biden, who once championed victim-centered Title IX rules, now silent amid own sex-assault allegation

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' new Title IX reforms for how schools and universities handle alleged sexual misconduct -- including a provision granting the accused the right to "submit, cross-examine, and challenge evidence at a live hearing," and restrictions on the scope of cases colleges are required to investigate -- have drawn swift condemnation from top Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi.
