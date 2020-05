U.S. dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn: AP

Chuck Sowders Jr RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The Justice Department is DROPPING its criminal case against General Michael Flynn Total Exoneration! Now i… 2 seconds ago

Chuck Taggart @🏠🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈 RT @mkraju: DOJ dropping criminal case against Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose lies about his contacts with R… 2 seconds ago

BringOnThePain RT @AP: BREAKING: Justice Department is dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn, according to court filing obtained b… 3 seconds ago

Ana - Text Trump to 88022 RT @jpaceDC: BREAKING......WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department is dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn, according to cour… 3 seconds ago

Diane Mancino 🗽🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🆘️ RT @DesignationSix: Barr Humiliates Himself By Dropping Criminal Case Against Mike Flynn https://t.co/lMgsvDQr24 via @politicususa 3 seconds ago

Debbie Ponticello RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: The DOJ is dropping its criminal case against former Trump adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. (Per AP) 3 seconds ago

Osmotic Smoke RT @TheRickyDavila: William Barr will be dropping the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the td is graced traitor and unregistered foreig… 4 seconds ago