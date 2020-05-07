Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28, but with exceptions
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an executive order to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May for nonessential workers while allowing for manufacturing workers to resume work next week.
Several state have already started loosening their stay at home restrictions. But by the end of next week, more than half of the country will be starting to reopen. Our Lindsey Boetsch spoke with one expert who says there's some science to helping your children ease out of isolation.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive order to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order until May 28. The new order will also allow manufacturing, including the Big 3 automakers, to..
Business owners across California anxiously awaited new guidelines Thursday from Gov. Gavin Newsom that will outline the first widespread changes to a statewide stay-at-home order that shut most retail..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:23Published