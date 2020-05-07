Global  

Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28, but with exceptions

FOXNews.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an executive order to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May for nonessential workers while allowing for manufacturing workers to resume work next week.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Easing Kids From Quarantine

Easing Kids From Quarantine 02:12

 Several state have already started loosening their stay at home restrictions. But by the end of next week, more than half of the country will be starting to reopen. Our Lindsey Boetsch spoke with one expert who says there's some science to helping your children ease out of isolation.

