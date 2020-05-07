20,000 migrants have been expelled along border under coronavirus order



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update April 17th



Coronavirus Update April 17th Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago US To Remove Migrants Crossing Borders Illegally



President Donald Trump said the U.S. will return migrants trying to cross the border illegally. According to Reuters, the U.S. is closing Canadian and Mexican borders to “non-essential” travel... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published on March 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. arrests along border with Mexico plummet in April amid coronavirus U.S. arrests along the border with Mexico fell dramatically in April as migrants were swiftly deported under new rules aimed at limiting the spread of the novel...

Reuters 8 hours ago



Official; Strict US border policy may remain as virus eases WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S, policy of quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the Mexican border may have to stay in place even after coronavirus...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



