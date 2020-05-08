White House not considering another stimulus bill this month, Kudlow says
Friday, 8 May 2020 () The White House will not consider any further stimulus legislation this month as it eyes the economic impact from reopening U.S. states, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday, adding that formal talks with Congress have paused.
The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are predicted in the coming months. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said and others are discussing...