House Democrats Unveil $3 Trillion Proposal For Coronavirus Relief

NPR Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
House Democrats are planning a Friday vote on another massive relief bill that has more money to states, help for jobless, and testing funds. Republicans immediately called it a partisan wish list.
News video: Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill 02:35

 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Public Health Experts Testify Before Senate

Public health experts have testified before a Senate health committee on Tuesday. House Democrats are proposing a plan for the next coronavirus relief bill.
NPR

U.S. House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food...
Reuters


