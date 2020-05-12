House Democrats Unveil $3 Trillion Proposal For Coronavirus Relief
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () House Democrats are planning a Friday vote on another massive relief bill that has more money to states, help for jobless, and testing funds. Republicans immediately called it a partisan wish list.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.