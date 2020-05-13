Wisconsin special election goes to GOP's Tom Tiffany; Trump takes Nebraska primary
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Republican Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin state senator endorsed by President Trump, easily won a special congressional election Tuesday in the state's heavily conservative, rural 7th Congressional District.
A special election for Wisconsin's seventh congressional district means voters are back at the polls for the second time in about a month, Christiane Cordero reports (1:45). WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 12, 2020
The 2020 Presidential election is just a few short months away.
Polls and analysis say that it is going to be a close election.
In a new analysis, The Hill's Joshua S. Sandman says Donald Trump is on..