Wisconsin special election goes to GOP's Tom Tiffany; Trump takes Nebraska primary

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Republican Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin state senator endorsed by President Trump, easily won a special congressional election Tuesday in the state's heavily conservative, rural 7th Congressional District.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Wisconsin Voters Head Back To The Polls For Special Election

Wisconsin Voters Head Back To The Polls For Special Election 01:45

 A special election for Wisconsin's seventh congressional district means voters are back at the polls for the second time in about a month, Christiane Cordero reports (1:45). WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 12, 2020

