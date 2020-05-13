Global  

Democrat Ocasio-Cortez to lead Biden climate change panel with Kerry

Reuters Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a climate change panel for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, giving him a prominent liberal voice that could help garner his party's full support.
