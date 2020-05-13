Democrat Ocasio-Cortez to lead Biden climate change panel with Kerry
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a climate change panel for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, giving him a prominent liberal voice that could help garner his party's full support.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve as co-chair of Joe Biden's climate policy task force. The group was created by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign. According to Business Insider, Presidential candidate Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday. Biden...