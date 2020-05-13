Truthstorm RT @PressSec: President @realDonaldTrump has been clear that any future coronavirus aid package must prioritize Americans’ health and the n… 12 seconds ago Manny The Crazy Cuban RT @ItoniLl: House Democrats' coronavirus package includes ‘amnesty’ for some illegal immigrants, critics say https://t.co/5BdwcRfX0T What… 18 seconds ago Duck Warrior RT @EpochTimes: “It’s got so much unrelated to the coronavirus, it’s dead on arrival here in terms of a viable idea.” Republican senators… 33 seconds ago jeronimo cepero @seanhannity Nancy Pelosi; This bi*th hates America. Trump should not sign this. If these democrats continue to des… https://t.co/w4X1vtzgvw 35 seconds ago sharonskisss Trump this is blackmail do not sign, dems playing with our lives, veto. it'sHouse Democrats' coronavirus package in… https://t.co/IALebJXgYR 50 seconds ago James Willmon RT @BreitbartNews: .@RepJimBanks (R-IN) told Breitbart News that the coronavirus relief package House Democrats unveiled yesterday is a “gr… 1 minute ago GI Wilson House Democrats' coronavirus package includes ‘amnesty’ for some illegal immigrants, critics say https://t.co/L5xLpnOH6E 1 minute ago DeplorableR House Democrats' coronavirus package includes ‘amnesty’ for some illegal immigrants, critics say https://t.co/e2JodGnhnZ 1 minute ago