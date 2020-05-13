House Democrats' coronavirus package includes ‘amnesty’ for some illegal immigrants, critics say
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () The $3 trillion coronavirus relief package released by House Democrats this week includes protections for illegal immigrants who work in jobs declared “essential” -- a move that Republicans are blasting as an attempt at “amnesty.”
