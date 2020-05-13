Read: Documents listing names of Obama-era officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Chuck of Iowa released documents on Wednesday listing the declassified names of Obama-era officials who sought to “unmask” former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Read the documents here.
