Read: Documents listing names of Obama-era officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Chuck of Iowa released documents on Wednesday listing the declassified names of Obama-era officials who sought to “unmask” former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Read the documents here.
Obama Speaks His Mind To Obama Alumni Association

 Yahoo News obtained audio of former president Barack Obama speaking online with members of the Obama Alumni Association. According to Newser, he talked about various topics such as Michael Flynn, and American tribalism. Obama said the 2020 presidential election was of utmost importance because they...

Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn

Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn

The Justice Department filed a motion to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The FBI accused Flynn of lying to investigators about his communications with Russian..

US Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn

US Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn

U.S. Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn On May 7, the United States Justice Department announced their decision to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, former national security..

Flynn 'Unmasking' List Made Public; Biden, Brennan, Clapper Among Those Named

Flynn ‘Unmasking’ List Made Public; Biden, Brennan, Clapper Among Those Named2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was revealed to have been listed on acting intelligence chief Richard Grenell's list of...
Trump accuses Obama's DOJ of 'treason' in wild rant against department and FBI over Michael Flynn

Donald Trump accused Obama administration Justice Department officials of "treason" as the agency moved to drop all charges against his first national security...
