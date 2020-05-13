Global  

Unmasking list raises questions over Biden’s claims about awareness of Flynn situation

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden was named on a list of top Obama administration officials who purportedly requested to "unmask" the identity of former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition period – a revelation that calls into question the presumptive Democratic nominee’s claim a day earlier that he was only “aware” of the investigation into Flynn.
