Budget 2020: Budget at a glance - the big Covid 19 package and how hard has it hit
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () THE BUDGET AT A GLANCE The numbers: The Big Covid-19 Deal: $50 billion more for the Covid-19 response plan. About $16 billion as a jobs package, including a further wage subsidies package and infrastructure boost. Takes...
Tennessee's state budget faces a potential $1 billion shortfall because of the COVID-19 economic downturn, and some popular spending proposals will likely be on the chopping block, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.