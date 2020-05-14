Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Budget 2020: Budget at a glance - the big Covid 19 package and how hard has it hit

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Budget 2020: Budget at a glance - the big Covid 19 package and how hard has it hitTHE BUDGET AT A GLANCE The numbers: The Big Covid-19 Deal: $50 billion more for the Covid-19 response plan. About $16 billion as a jobs package, including a further wage subsidies package and infrastructure boost. Takes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Interview: Bo Watson on possible budget cuts

Interview: Bo Watson on possible budget cuts 01:59

 Tennessee's state budget faces a potential $1 billion shortfall because of the COVID-19 economic downturn, and some popular spending proposals will likely be on the chopping block, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pay raises, governor's vouchers may be on COVID-19 chopping block [Video]

Pay raises, governor's vouchers may be on COVID-19 chopping block

Tennessee's state budget faces a potential $1 billion shortfall because of the COVID-19 economic downturn, and some popular spending proposals will likely be on the chopping block, NewsChannel 5..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:59Published
House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill [Video]

House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill On May 12, House Democrats unveiled a new sweeping COVID-19 stimulus bill called the Heroes Act. If passed, the proposed relief package..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Budget 2020: Government unveils $50 billion Covid response, wage subsidy scheme extended

Budget 2020: Government unveils $50 billion Covid response, wage subsidy scheme extendedThe Government will spend a mammoth $50 billion on its Covid-19 recovery plan in a bid to save almost 140,000 jobs nationwide, according to this year's...
New Zealand Herald

Pandemic punches big hole in Minnesota's budget

In addition to dealing untold personal sorrow and freezing much of Minnesota's economy, the Covid-19 pandemic is doing a number on the state's budget...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MurrayWarwick

Warwick The temptation to create jobs just for the job’s sake will be high when jobs are our principle means of providing f… https://t.co/1co0sUBj7i 5 minutes ago

Fee_Gordon

Fiona Gordon RT @NewstalkZB: Budget 2020 at a glance: The $50b plan https://t.co/heWN2Li6hq https://t.co/0S0izFCqS9 42 minutes ago

damianlight

Damian Light (but with physical distancing) RT @TheSpinoffTV: Budget 2020 at a glance: ‘Once in a generation’ $50bn rescue fund announced https://t.co/akdEXqkpu4 47 minutes ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Budget 2020 at a glance: The $50b plan https://t.co/heWN2Li6hq https://t.co/0S0izFCqS9 49 minutes ago

nzherald

nzherald #LIVE Budget 2020: Budget at a glance - the big Covid 19 package and how hard has it hit Follow our live coverage… https://t.co/RTWeGG8Utv 56 minutes ago

jm64892

Jessica Marshall Watch as National use the deficit as a talking point for years to come. https://t.co/CGCnM1g3Bi 57 minutes ago

BasileusNate

Nathaniel Honore But I wanted printer money 😞 https://t.co/I8Xjga8S1h 1 hour ago

TheSpinoffTV

The Spinoff Budget 2020 at a glance: ‘Once in a generation’ $50bn rescue fund announced https://t.co/akdEXqkpu4 1 hour ago